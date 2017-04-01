Hawkeye won’t be a part of Ant-Man And The Wasp: Director Peyton Reed

Taking the leaf out of Donald Trump’s book, Peyton Reed took to Twitter to clarify the matter on Hawkeye being a part of Ant-Man And The Wasp Taking the leaf out of Donald Trump’s book, Peyton Reed took to Twitter to clarify the matter on Hawkeye being a part of Ant-Man And The Wasp

Ant-Man And The Wasp director Peyton Reed has rubbished reports of Hawkeye being a part of his film. Taking the leaf out of Donald Trump’s book, the director took to Twitter to clarify the report. “The Russians are swarm-tweeting that Hawkeye is in ANT-MAN AND THE WASP. #FakeNews,” he wrote.

Jeremy Renner himself hasn’t commented on the reports, but he is currently in Atlanta to shoot the upcoming big film Avengers: Infinity War, which features the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s mightiest heroes.

Ant-man who had a cameo in the one of the recent Avengers films – Captain America: Civil War, where he fought from the side of Captain America. Spider-Man, who also had a small part in this segment of the Marvel film, had fought alongside team Tony Stark. Both their appearances had hinted at their standalone films too. While Ant-Man’s first film released in 2015, its second one is lined up for next year.

The Russians are swarm-tweeting that Hawkeye is in ANT-MAN AND THE WASP. #FakeNews — Peyton Reed (@MrPeytonReed) March 31, 2017

Spider-Man on the other hand is going for a complete reboot under Marvel Studios, with the title Spider-Man: Homecoming, featuring Tom Holland as the new web-spinning hero. Both these franchises will be more focused on their association with the Avengers while telling their own tale.

The complete team of Avengers will be seen for the last time when they take on Marvel’s biggest supervillain Thanos, in Avengers: Infinity War which will release in 2018. Marvel’s latest superhero, Doctor Strange’s appearance in the big film was also hinted in the post credit scene of the Benedict Cumberbatch film last year.

Peyton Reed, who directed the first Ant-Man film, will return behind the lens for the sequel too. Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly are expected to reprise their roles as Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne respectively. It’s scheduled to arrive in theatres Stateside on July 6, 2018.

