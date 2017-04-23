Avatar sequels: James Cameron finally books dates for four films starting December 2020

James Cameron’s Avatar will have four sequels. James Cameron’s Avatar will have four sequels.

For a long time, there have been talks about creating a franchise of the 2009 film Avatar, but the makers were unable to fix a date for the release of their film. Hollywood director James Cameron and 20th Fox Century have finally set the release date for four sequels of Avatar. The second sequel of Avatar will be releasing on December 18, 2020, Avatar 3 will be releasing on December 17, 2021, followed by Avatar 4, on December 20, 2024, and Avatar 5 on December 19, 2025.

The news of their release was announced on the movie’s official Facebook page on Saturday morning, along with a picture of James Cameron and his crew.

“Great to be working with the best team in the business! Avatar takes flight as we begin concurrent production on four sequels. The journey continues December 18, 2020, December 17, 2021, December 20, 2024, and December 19, 2025!” said the post.

The 2009 film, till date, has remained one of the best 3D animated films in the Hollywood film franchise. Previously James Cameron had mentioned that he had two sequels in mind but after a lot of talks with the screenwriters, artists, designers and other members of the creative team, the True Lies director had decided on three sequels but has now finally settled for four films, reports Variety.

“We have decided to embark on a truly massive cinematic project, making four epic films, each of which stands alone but together forms a complete saga,” James Cameron had said at CinemaCon.

James Cameron’s production house, Lightstorm Entertainment, and Jon Landau are producing the film under the banners of the former’s production house. Few of the previous cast members like Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, and Stephen Lang will be returning to this franchise. The new script has been written by Josh Friedman, Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver, and Shane Salerno along with James Cameron.

