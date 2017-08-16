Avatar director James Cameron’s dreams inspire his films

FILE PHOTO – James Cameron claimed he has been working non-stop for nearly three years on the franchise, in spite of being repeatedly delayed. REUTERS/Fred Prouser/File Photo FILE PHOTO – James Cameron claimed he has been working non-stop for nearly three years on the franchise, in spite of being repeatedly delayed. REUTERS/Fred Prouser/File Photo

Filmmaker James Cameron has revealed that he uses his dreams as an inspiration for his movies. The 62-year-old director said he worked on some of the most successful movies of all time, including Avatar, from the ideas that struck him in his sleep, reported FemaleFirst. “The Terminator came from a dream of a kind of death figure, a chrome skeleton emerging from a fire. A lot of the root imagery I had in Avatar came from dreams I had when I was still in college of a bioluminescent forest,” he said.

“Sometimes I’ll wake up from a nightmare and think, gosh, that was good, I can make a movie about that,” James Cameron told Metro newspaper. The Oscar-winning director is currently working on the highly-anticipated follow-ups to the 2009 fantasy film Avatar.

James Cameron claimed he has been working non-stop for nearly three years on the franchise, in spite of being repeatedly delayed. “I start working with the cast in September but I haven’t had a day off for several months and I’ve been working at it pretty much full-time for three years. So that’s design, writing four scripts that are worthy of the kind of budgets/audience expectations that would make it worthwhile, designing an entire world, completely revamping our virtual production pipeline and building the actual facilities,” he said.

Other than Avatar, James Cameron is also well-known for his films like Titanic, True Lies and Aliens to name a few. Cameron had won three Academy Award in the category for Best Picture, Best Director and Film Editing. He had also won the Golden Globe Award for Best Motion Picture and Best Director.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App