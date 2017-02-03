Avatar 2: James Cameron set to begin shooting this August

Avatar 2: Sequel is expected to release in December, 2018. Avatar 2: Sequel is expected to release in December, 2018.

The first Avatar movie released on December 18, 2009 and stole the hearts of many with the indigenous Na’vis tribe from planet Pandora.

The last we saw, Jack Sully along with a couple of his human friends helped the Na’vi people come together to fight a battle against the humans. After a hard won victory, we saw the credits roll, and always wondered if that was their ‘Happy Ever After’ or if we would see more of Jack Sully and his comrades as promised.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Director James Cameron revealed in a recent interview with The Daily Beast that he has finally completed the script work on the final and fifth instalment of Avatar. “Our volume is up and running, and everything is designed, and so we’re going full-guns right now. I feel like I’ve been let out of jail, because I’ve been in the writing cave for the last two years. I’m actually enjoying life. I don’t enjoy writing. I wouldn’t wish writing on a dog,” he said. Now the filming is all set to begin in the month of August as the sequel is expected to release in December 2018.

James Cameron had earlier confirmed at CinemaCon in Las Vegas that he had plans to make four sequels as one big production, shot more like a miniseries. One of the very few movies that was shot in this style is The Lord of the Rings trilogy. We wonder if his plan remains the same, and if so, we wonder how James Cameron spins his story over the next four sequels.