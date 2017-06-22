Avatar 2: Game of Thrones actor Oona Chplin joins the cast, shooting to begin this September

Avatar 2 to start shooting in September 2017, and the movie is said to release in 2020. Avatar 2 to start shooting in September 2017, and the movie is said to release in 2020.

Sci-fi franchise, Avatar is coming back on screens with a sequel and the shooting is all set to begin from September 25. During 20th Century Fox’s presentation at CineEurope, Lightstorm Entertainment’s Jon Landau made the announcement, reported Deadline. “Finally, we have the four scripts for the Avatar films ready,” said Landau before adding, some of the industry’s “best artists” have been working on designing a world of these movies. He also revealed that the each sequel would play as a “stand-alone” movie.

“Each movie’s story will come to its own conclusion… However, when looked at as a whole, the journey across all four movies will create an even larger connected epic saga for audiences around the world.” Cameron recently addressed the time lag between the two parts of the sci-fi film series, saying that big-budget and visionary movies usually take time to come together. The four sequels of the film series were given release dates by 20th Century Fox, starting December 18, 2020, the rest coming December 17, 2021, December 20, 2024 and December 19, 2025. The first installment in the series released on December 18, 2009, which starred Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Michelle Rodriguez and Sigourney Weaver.

It was also announced at the event that actor Oona Chaplin, best known for playing Talisa Maegyr on HBO fantasy drama Game OfThrones, has been tapped to star in James Cameron’s upcoming Avatar sequels, reports Hollywood Reporter. Chaplin will play Varang, a strong and vibrant central character who spans the entire length of the installments.

