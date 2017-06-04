Austin Swift found refuge in movies

Austin Swift grew up watching movies and considered Daniel Craig, Christian Bale his friends. Austin Swift grew up watching movies and considered Daniel Craig, Christian Bale his friends.

Pop star Taylor Swift’s brother, Austin Swift, says he did not have many friends while growing up and watching movies made him feel less lonely. The 25-year-old actor, who has had roles in Live by Night and I T, says weighing 250lbs as a teenager left him virtually friendless, reported Vanity Fair.

“I didn’t have a lot of friends. I would go to the movies, and Daniel Craig was my friend, and Christian Bale was my friend, and Clive Owen was my friend, and Viggo Mortensen was my friend,” Austin says.

And although Taylor, 27, knew from a young age that she wanted to be a singer, it took Austin a little longer to find his own path.”She found singing, and I knew from very early on that that was her direction. She was never going to quit; that was her thing, that was her life… and I was always a little bit, you know, doing this, doing that,” he says.

Swift—gentle, brainy, and measured in person—has, especially considering the enormous fame of his sister, a notably low-key presence. He is the sort of guy to offer you a copy of a play right out of his bag when you’re parting ways (“I think you’ll like this one—I just read it”).

During an interview with the press, Austin spoke about Taylor with the admiration and brightness of a classic younger sibling, describing his own journey as more meandering by comparison: “She found singing, and I knew from very early on that that was her direction. She was never going to quit; that was her thing, that was her life . . . and I was always a little bit, you know, doing this, doing that.”

He says that watching her achieve, to borrow one of her song titles, her wildest dreams has helped to motivate him on his own artistic path. “Something I learned myself, and learned through watching her, is respect,” he explains.

“You just respect everyone’s time, everyone that you’re working with. They’re all there, it’s all their lives, and you need to put the work in to be worth that.”

