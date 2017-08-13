Atomic Blonde actor James McAvoy on his character: He’s everything James Bond isn’t and loves it

James Mcavoy says that he wouldn’t suit in the role of James Bond. James Mcavoy says that he wouldn’t suit in the role of James Bond.

Actor James McAvoy says he is not keen on the idea of playing James Bond as he doesn’t think the role wouldn’t suit him. The 38-year-old actor says he has no interest in being Daniel Craig’s successor, reported Contactmusic. “Have I been in the running? (Is it the dream role for actors?) Apparently so but not for me. It wouldn’t work, he wouldn’t suit me,” McAvoy says. The actor can currently be seen as covert spy David Percival opposite Charlize Theron in Cold War thriller Atomic Blonde.

Talking about his role in Atomic Blonde, he told Sky News, “He’s the anti-Bond. He doesn’t wear a suit, he doesn’t drink martinis. Well, maybe he does – he drinks a lot. I’m sure martinis have been in there somewhere. He smokes, does large amounts of drugs and he’s riddled with sexual infections – some not even known to man. He’s not in your typical guise of a spy – he’s everything Bond isn’t and loves it, and he probably loves the spy game a little too much. There isn’t as much effort put into the actual goal. We’re dissecting the glamorous side of spying with Charlize and then the crustier hobo perspective with my character. It feels very balanced.”

McAvoy also believes he is not good looking enough for romantic comedies. The Becoming Jane actor may have enjoyed working on lighter movies in the past, but is not convinced his casting is particularly credible because he is only “alright” looking, reported Femalefirst.

“I would (do rom-coms) but I don’t think I’m very believable as a dashing leading man. I’m not attractive enough. I’m not fishing, I’m being honest. When you do those roles, and I’ve done a few and really got a lot out of portraying those characters. But in the back of your mind is the niggling doubt, ‘Is anyone going to believe this beautiful woman is going to fall in love with someone who looks like me?’ And I don’t like to agonise over my level of attractiveness when I’m working…” McAvoy says.

