Atomic Blonde actor James McAvoy: I’m not attractive enough for romantic comedies

Hollywood actor James McAvoy believes he is not good looking enough for romantic comedies. The Split actor has enjoyed working on lighter movies in the past but is not convinced his casting is particularly credible because he is only alright looking, reported Femalefirst.

“I would (do rom-com) but I don’t think I’m very believable as a dashing leading man. I’m not attractive enough. I’m not fishing, I’m being honest. When you do those roles, and I’ve done a few and really got a lot out of portraying those characters.

“But in the back of your mind is the niggling doubt, ‘Is anyone going to believe this beautiful woman is going to fall in love with someone who looks like me?’ And I don’t like to agonise over my level of attractiveness when I’m working…” James McAvoy said.

James McAvoy has previously featured in lighter fares like Becoming Jane, Atonement and Penelope among others.

On the work front, the actor was recently seen in Atomic Blonde. Later this year, he will be seen in Submergence.

