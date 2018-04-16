Charlize Theron is coming back with Atomic Blonde’s sequel

Charlize Theron in a still from Atomic Blonde Charlize Theron in a still from Atomic Blonde

Charlize Theron is working on the sequel to her 2017 film Atomic Blonde. Yes, you read that right. The actor has started prepping for the movie, according to reports. The Oscar-winner confirmed the news during a conversation with Indiewire.

During the interview, Theron spoke about her difficult action sequences in Atomic Blonde and how she had prepped for the same with the help of some dance training.

“I have the muscle memory, but I hadn’t done anything like that for many years,” she said. “The strength level was starting from scratch. I do have the discipline, dance teaches you that. I don’t like people telling me there’s something that I can’t do. I thrive in that environment,” the actor said during the interview with Indiewire.

In Atomic Blonde, Theron plays a British spy who goes by the name of Lorraine Broughton. Set in the 80s, the movie is an action-thriller where Theron’s character has the task to solve a puzzle. However, the details regarding Atomic Blonde 2 (if that’s what it is going to be called officially) has not been revealed yet.

The film also starred James McAvoy, John Goodman and Eddie Marsan in pivotal roles. The film, which is an adaptation of the graphic novel The Coldest City, was helmed by David Leitch, one of the directors of the blockbuster movie John Wick. John Wick starred Keanu Reeves in the titular role and was directed by filmmakers Chad Stahelski and David Leitch.

Atomic Blonde was produced by Charlize Theron, Beth Kono, A. J. Dix, Kelly McCormick, Eric Gitter and Peter Schwerin. The screenplay of the film was penned by Kurt Johnstad and had an original score by Tyler Bates. Bates had also composed music for Marvel Cinematic Universe’s megahit Guardians of the Galaxy.

