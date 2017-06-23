Ashton Kutcher shares details about his first kiss with Mila Kunis on That ’70s Show

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis co-starred in That 70’s Show almost 20 years ago. Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis co-starred in That 70’s Show almost 20 years ago.

Actor Ashton Kutcher revealed that he used to do his wife Mila Kunis’ chemistry homework when they co-starred in That ’70s Show almost 20 years ago. The 39-year-old actor said he was the Bad Mom actor’s first kiss on the period sitcom and it was nothing sort of weird for him, reported FemaleFirst.

“We’ve known each other for 20 years. I was 19, she was like 14. I did her chemistry homework for her. I think I was her first kiss, like, on the show. We have our first kiss memorialised on a TV show. “It was really weird. I was like, ‘Isn’t this illegal?’ I don’t know, and it was really awkward, because I’m like a 19-year-old kid. She was 14. She was like my little sister. I wanted to make sure she was OK,” Kutcher told host Howard Stern on his SiriusXM radio show. The couple eventually got married in 2015 and two children – daughter Wyatt, two and son Dimitri, 18 months.

He also added that his two-year-old daughter Wyatt is fluent in three languages. He says his elder child can not only speak three tongues but also understands them quite well, reported FemaleFirst. “It’s weird because girls advance apparently faster than boys. I didn’t know this, but on research, like early childhood advancement. My daughter is like two and a half, she speaks three languages, she’s got like Russian, Spanish and English. She actually understands and speaks them,” Kutcher says on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Talking about his six-month-old son Dimitri, the Jobs actor’s second child sounds like a “pterodactyl”. “The boy is just like a ‘thuck’. Just a chunky, like, ‘baahhh’. He sounds like a pterodactyl, and he’s not coming around… Wyatt, I had her ‘papa’ at four months. She was like, ‘Papa, papa’ and I was like, ‘Aw.’ The boy is like, ‘Bahhhh’,” he says.

