Ashton Kutcher says Mila Kunis was upset with him

American actor Ashton Kutcher, known for his films like No Strings Attached and The Butterfly Effect and also for his work in CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men, took to twitter to reveal that his wife Mila Kunis was upset when a magazine published a sensational story asking who that girl with Kutcher was. Turns out, it was his cousin. Ashton Kutcher also said that these magazines lacks integrity.

The couple, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, have two children – one son and one daughter – Dimitri and Wyatt. They have been married since July 2015 after they started dating from 2012. The couple worked together in a period sitcom called That ’70s Show which aired on Fox from 1998 to 2006. Mila Kunis is known for her role in films like The Black Swan and Friends with Benefits.

The magazine had posted photos of Ashton Kutcher with his cousin which they referred to as a “stunning brunette” who was “stowed aboard his private jet” by “the father of two”. They had also said while identity of the “stunning brunette” remained a “mystery”, Ashton already had a lot of baggage to claim.

You should have heard how upset Mila was that I spent the day with our cousin. Sorry aunt Jodie these magazines lack integrity. pic.twitter.com/tvKdGoqRnx — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) July 9, 2017

Ashton Kutcher also recently found himself surrounded in scandal and accusations of sexism when he posted a few questions such as ‘What is the extent of flirting?’ on LinkedIn. Ashton Kutcher played Steve Jobs in biographical film simply called Jobs. His look was praised and found amazingly similar to the Apple’s late CEO, but the film itself was panned for having poor directions, being overly sentimental and undeserving portrait of the great man.

