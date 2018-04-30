Ashley Judd to sexual assault survivors: Healing is our birthright

Ashley Judd shared an open letter during an event at the Tribeca Film Festival. Ashley Judd shared an open letter during an event at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Ashley Judd believes survivors of sexual assault are capable of starting life afresh if they realise it is their “birthright” to heal from the brutalities they were subjected to. The 50-year-old actor, who was one of the first women to publicly accuse media mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment, shared an open letter during an event at the Tribeca Film Festival.

According to Page Six, the session aimed to support the Time’s Up movement, which promotes equality in the workplace. Judd said, “We can heal, that has been my experience. Healing is our birthright. It was not our birthright to be sexually harassed or assaulted or raped… (but) it is our birthright to know in our bones that it wasn’t our fault.

“We humans hurt each other and sometimes we hurt ourselves, but we can make decisions and take actions that free us,” added Judd. She revealed that she was sexually assaulted as a high school student, an incident she does not remember, but it was reported to police.

“I was wearing a green and gold cheerleader’s uniform, my mother tells me. It was in a local store and I have no memory of that crime,” she said. Ashley Judd added, “What was depression becomes expression and self-pity and help are transformed into dignity, integrity and courage. There will still be the hard days… But we know our preciousness and our fierceness. Healing… Is our birthright.”

#MeToo founder Tarana Burke and actors Lupita Nyong’o, Mira Sorvino, Julianne Moore, Sienna Miller and Mariska Hargitay were also part of the panel.

