As La La Land lost Oscar for Best Film, Ryan Gosling was seen laughing. He explains why

Actor Ryan Gosling has explained why he was caught giggling during the Oscars mix-up which saw La La Land mistakenly being announced as the best picture winner over Moonlight. The mistake happened after presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway were mistakenly given the Best Actress envelope with winner Emma Stone’s name inside, reported Entertainment Tonight.

Gosling said he broke into giggles because he thought people had started panicking and that someone had got injured in the theatre. When he realised that it was a reaction to Moonlight, he was relieved and broke into laughter. “What really was happening as I was watching, it was surreal anyway, I was watching people start to have this panicked reaction in the crowd and guys were coming on with headsets and I felt like someone had been hurt. I thought there was some kind of medical situation, and I had this worst case scenario playing out in my head,” Gosling said.

“And then I just heard, ‘Oh ‘Moonlight’ won,’ and I was so relieved that I started laughing. But truthfully, I was also so thrilled that ‘Moonlight’ won, I know the director… I’ve worked with them before. It’s such a ground breaking film, made for a million dollars, and incredible achievement and I’m so happy for them that they were being recognised,” he added.

Gosling also spoke of movies never going out of fashion, despite advances in technology. “We are still watching ‘The Wizard of Oz’,” he said, adding that “now we are watching it on a handheld device”. What’s changed though, he said, was the people were watching movies at home so that “they could spend more time with the characters.” He also mentioned that perhaps movies could be made in shorter chunks, but in a series so that people could watch them more.

