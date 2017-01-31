Arrival director disappointed by Amy Adams’ Oscars snub

Arrival director Denis Villeneuve upset over Amy Adams not getting nominated for her role. Arrival director Denis Villeneuve upset over Amy Adams not getting nominated for her role.

After Amy Adams failed to get nomination at the 2017 Oscars for her critically acclaimed performance in “Arrival”, the film’s director Denis Villeneuve has said it was really hard for him to believe that the actress did not get any recognition at the prestigious awards. The science fiction drama bagged eight nominations at the Academy.

The 49-year-old filmmaker was thrilled to find out his nomination and that the movie had received seven more nods but was upset to see Adams not making it to the list, reported People magazine.

“It was so strange. When they announced, at one point we were like, I think, already five nominations or something like that, so we were like popping the champagne… When I saw that she was not (nominated), it was such a big disappointment, because she’s the soul, she was my muse. I owe her everything for ‘Arrival’. So when they announced my name, it was like a strange mix of emotion. A lot of joy and sadness at the same time. Very strange experience,” he said.

The film has been nominated under the respective categories:

Best Picture 2017 – Shawn Levy, David Linde, Aaron Ryder

Best Director 2017 – Denis Villeneuve

Best Writing Adapted Screenplay 2017 – Eric Heisserer

Best Cinematography 2017 – Bradford Young

Best Film Editing 2017 – Joe Walker

Best Sound Editing 2017 – Sylvain Bellemare

Best Production Design 2017 – Patrice Vermette, Paul Hotte

Best Sound Mixing 2017 – Bernard Gariépy Strobl, Claude La Haye

Based on the 1998 short story “Story of Your Life” by Ted Chiang, Arrival also stars Jeremy Renner, Forest Whitaker, Michael Stuhlbarg and Tzi Ma.