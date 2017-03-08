US President Donald Trump is in love with me: Arnold Schwarzenegger

Donald Trump has time and again taken a dig at Arnold Schwarzenegger, who hosted The Apprentice after him. Donald Trump has time and again taken a dig at Arnold Schwarzenegger, who hosted The Apprentice after him.

Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger poked fun at US President Donald Trump for tweeting about him so much, saying that it appears the President is “in love” with him.

Schwarzenegger poked fun at Trump at “The Michael Smerconish Program” on Tuesday, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The former celebrity Apprentice host said: “I think he’s in love with me.”

When Smerconish asked if that was what prompted the tweets, the Terminator star replied: “Yeah, I think so.”

When asked to weigh in on the President’s performance, the former Governor of California was very diplomatic.

He said: “I believe very strongly what Eisenhower said. That politics is like the road: the left and the right is like the gutter, and the center is drivable. And I believe that the action is in the center.

“I hope that the politicians wake up one day and just decide that they want to do the people’s work rather than the party’s work. Because the way it is right now, it doesn’t work, nothing is getting accomplished.”

The actor’s comments come after Trump took aim at Schwarzenegger last week following the actor’s decision to not return to Apprentice.

“Arnold Schwarzenegger isn’t voluntarily leaving the Apprentice, he was fired by his bad (pathetic) ratings, not by me. Sad end to great show,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

It is well known that Trump was a popular face in the television world before running for president. In 2003, he became the executive producer and host of NBC’s reality show The Apprentice. Later, he also hosted The Celebrity Apprentice along with British TV producer Mark Burnett. Nominated twice for an Emmy Award, he has made cameo appearances in 12 films and 14 television series.

At the opening of the National Prayer Breakfast, instead of talking about religion or the nation, Trump chose to take a dig at Arnold Schwarzenegger, who hosted The Apprentice after him.

(With input from IANS)

