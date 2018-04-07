Arnold Schwarzenegger returns home after heart procedure

Arnold Schwarzenegger underwent a scheduled procedure March 29. Arnold Schwarzenegger underwent a scheduled procedure March 29.

Arnold Schwarzenegger left a Los Angeles hospital Friday after a heart procedure, his spokesman said. The spokesman, Daniel Ketchell, said in an email that the 70-year-old Terminator actor and former California governor is “home and doing incredibly well.”

Previously, Ketchell had tweeted, “Ketchell had then tweeted saying, “@Schwarzenegger is awake and his first words were actually “I’m back”, so he is in good spirits.” Arnold is feeling better now as he took to Twitter rephrasing his iconic dialogue, “I’ll be back.”.”

Schwarzenegger underwent a scheduled procedure March 29. A pulmonic valve originally installed in 1997 for a congenital heart defect had to be replaced. He’s been tweeting from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for several days, including this one on Monday:

“It’s true: I’m back! I went to sleep expecting to wake up with a small incision and woke up with a big one — but guess what? I woke up, and that’s something to be thankful for. Thank you to the doctors & nurses. And I’m truly filled with gratitude for all of the kind messages.”

Schwarzenegger’s operation was necessary to replace a valve that had originally been installed in 1997 for a congenital heart defect. He opted for a less-invasive catheter valve replacement procedure. Spokesman Ketchell had earlier said that an open-heart surgery team was ready during the procedure but also insisted that their presence wasn’t unusual in such circumstances.

In addition to his heart problems, the Austrian-American actor Schwarzenegger had a motorcycle crash in 2001 that left him with several broken ribs. He’s also had a hip replaced and had rotator cuff surgery in 2003.

A 2006 skiing accident broke his right femur, an injury that required a complicated surgery to repair. Arnold has primarily worked in action films. Apart from the Terminator franchise, his other popular films are Predator, Total Recall, Conan the Barbarian, and others.

