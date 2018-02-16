Kung Fury: Arnold Schwarzenegger to share screen space with Michael Fassbender

Arnold Schwarzenegger is the latest big name to join the Kung Fury film Arnold Schwarzenegger is the latest big name to join the Kung Fury film

The 2015 viral video Kung Fury is getting adapted for the big screen. It had earlier been announced that the film will star Oscar-nominated Michael Fassbender in a pivotal role. And now there are reports that confirm Terminator star Arnold Schwarzenegger has been roped in to play a significant part in the movie.

David Hasselhoff will also be seen in Kung Fury. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Arnold will be essaying the role of an American President in the feature film. The Kung Fury short, which has inspired the full-length film, was an 80s politically-charged comedy film and has gained over 40 million views worldwide.

The main line of the plot is set in 1980s Miami, which is kept from harm and prying eyes by Kung Fury and his team, Thundercops, comprising police force gathered across generations to defeat the evil Kung Fuhrer, Adolf Hitler.

Swedish filmmaker David Sandberg, who created the short, will be seen in the titular role in the movie adaptation. Kung Fury is being produced by David Katzenberg, Seth Grahame-Smith and Aaron Schmidt.

Hasselhoff, who will star in the movie, was also seen in a cameo role in the 2015 cult short. The original featured the hero fighting Nazis and teaming up with dinosaurs to defeat the bad guys. The short had debuted at Cannes Film festival and had premiered on YouTube. The movie was appreciated by the audience, as well as the critics. Kung Fury had been written, directed and produced by David Sandberg, the star of the short.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd