Arnold Schwarzenegger tweets “I’m back” after heart surgery

Arnold Schwarzenegger is back after heart surgery. Arnold Schwarzenegger is back after heart surgery.

Arnold Schwarzenegger underwent a heart procedure on March 29. The procedure was successful and according to his spokesman Daniel Ketchell, the actor was in a stable condition the next day.

Ketchell had then tweeted saying, “@Schwarzenegger is awake and his first words were actually “I’m back”, so he is in good spirits.” Arnold is feeling better now as he took to Twitter repeating his iconic dialogue, “I’m back.”

Schwarzenegger tweeted, “It’s true: I’m back! I went to sleep expecting to wake up with a small incision and woke up with a big one – but guess what? I woke up, and that’s something to be thankful for. Thank you to the doctors & nurses. And I’m truly filled with gratitude for all of the kind messages.”

It’s true: I’m back! I went to sleep expecting to wake up with a small incision and woke up with a big one – but guess what? I woke up, and that’s something to be thankful for. Thank you to the doctors & nurses. And I’m truly filled with gratitude for all of the kind messages. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) April 2, 2018

The operation was necessary to replace a valve that had originally been installed in 1997 for a congenital heart defect. Schwarzenegger opted for a less-invasive catheter valve replacement procedure. Spokesman Ketchell had earlier said that an open-heart surgery team was ready during the procedure but also insisted that their presence wasn’t unusual in such circumstances.

In addition to his heart ailments, Schwarzenegger had a motorcycle crash in 2001 that left him with several broken ribs. He’s had a hip replaced and had rotator cuff surgery in 2003. A 2006 skiing accident broke his right femur, an injury that required a complicated surgery to repair.

Schwarzenegger was a bodybuilding star before turning to movies. His career as an action hero took off with the box-office hit Conan the Barbarian in 1982. His role in the Terminator in 1984 propelled him into box-office superstardom.

(With inputs from AP)

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd