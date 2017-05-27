Ariana Grande to perform at benefit concert for Manchester

After Manchester Arena terror attack, Ariana Grande wants people to come closer together and help each other. After Manchester Arena terror attack, Ariana Grande wants people to come closer together and help each other.

Following the deadly attack at the Manchester Arena at an Ariana Grande’s concert earlier this week, the singer has announced a benefit concert in the UK city to raise money for the victims and their families. The terror attack took place on May 22, soon after Grande wrapped up her concert where she performed to an audience full of youngsters. “I’ll be returning to the incredibly brave city of Manchester to spend time with my fans and to have a benefit concert in honour of and to raise money for the victims and their families. I want to thank my fellow musicians and friends for reaching out to be part of our expression of love for Manchester,” Grande said in a letter posted on social media.

“I will have details to share with you as soon as everything is confirmed,” she added. In the note, Grande praised her fans for their response to the incident, which left 22 people dead and over 60 injured, including young children and teenagers. In one online campaign, to which Grande shared a link, more than $2 million has been raised so far for victims and their families, reported cnn.com.

Also read | ‘We won’t let hate win’: Ariana Grande on Manchester Attack

She wrote: “The compassion, kindness, love, strength and oneness that you’ve shown one another this past week is the exact opposite of the heinous intentions it must take to pull off something as evil as what happened (on) Monday.” Grande even persuaded her fans to not operate in fear.

“Our response to this violence must be to come closer together, to help each other, to love more, to sing louder and to live more kindly and generously than we did before,” she wrote. Soon after the terror attack, Grande decided to suspend her Dangerous Woman world tour for at least two weeks.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now