Aquaman actor Jason Momoa says playing the DC character is best moment of his career

Hollywood actor Jason Momoa, who will star as Aquaman in DC ensemble film Justice League, is prepping up for his first standalone movie in the franchise.

By: Express Web Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: January 14, 2017 5:27 pm

Actor Jason Momoa says Aquaman is “the best moment” of his career as it’s opened up so many other roles for him.

The 37-year-old actor is set to take on the DC Comics superhero in the upcoming ensemble movie Justice League before working on his first standalone feature for the franchise.

He said accepting the job was life-changing for him as he’s finally able to “pick and choose” the roles he wants, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

jason-momoa-759 Jason Momoa had also played Khal Drogo in American fantasy show Game of Thrones.

“I haven’t been an actor who’s been able to pick and choose roles, and being a family man, it’s been about putting food on the table. “This has been the best moment of my career because the superhero roles are letting me get the other roles I want,” he said. Jason had also played Khal Drogo in American fantasy show Game of Thrones.

justice-league-759 Justice League will release in November 2017.

Justice League, which follows on from the events of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, is being directed by Zack Snyder and also stars Jesse Eisenberg reprising his role as corrupt businessman Lex Luthor, Willem Dafoe as Nuidis Vulko, Amber Heard as Mera, JK Simmons as Commissioner James Gordon and Jeremy Irons as Bruce Wayne’s butler Alfred Pennyworth. Justice League also stars Gal Gadot as Diana Prince/Wonder Woman, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Ezra Miller as Barry Allen/The Flash, Ray Fisher as Victor Stone/Cyborg and Willem Dafoe as Nuidis Vulko.

 

Justice League, being made by Warner Bros Pictures and DC Films, is currently in its post production stage and is scheduled for release in November 2017.

