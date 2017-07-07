Aquaman actor Amber Heard posts never-before-seen picture from the set of the film starring Jason Momoa. See photo

Amber Heard plays the female lead Mera in the film. Amber Heard plays the female lead Mera in the film.

Actor Amber Heard, known for films like Never Back Down and Zombieland, has posted a photo on Instagram from the sets of upcoming DCEU (DC Extended Universe) film Aquaman with her co-star Jason Momoa and director James Wan. Heard is sporting bright red hair in the photo, which reminds us of Ariel from the fairytale story. James Wan sits in the middle and Jason Momoa is on the left. Heard captioned the photo, “Water break @prideofgypsies @creepypuppet #aquaman 📸: @jasinboland.” Aquaman, played by Jason Momoa, is a member of the superhero ensemble Justice League made up of Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Flash, Cyborg and Aquaman. Jason Momoa made a brief appearance in Batman vs Superman and is now getting a standalone film which releases on December 21, 2018.

Amber plays the role of Mera in the film. Mera is the queen of Atlantis and Aquaman’s love interest. James Wan, known for his horror films like Saw and The Conjuring, is going to direct the film. James Wan’s recurring collaborator Patrick Wilson, who has worked with him on Insidious and The Conjuring series of horror films, plays the villain of the film. He portrays the role of Ocean Master – Aquaman’s corrupted half-brother, who wants the throne.

Fans posted exuberant comments below the photo. “You’re the most suited actress for Mera!” said one, while another commended the pun intended in the caption. “Ha! Water break while working on Aquaman. Good one!” the comment said.

Another praised the accuracy of Amber Heard’s look with the comic book character, “It’s like Mera is directly taken out of comics. You’re already killing it.”

