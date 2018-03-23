Star Trek actor Anton Yelchin’s family settles lawsuit with automaker

Anton Yelchin played a teenage navigator in three Star Trek films. Anton Yelchin played a teenage navigator in three Star Trek films.

Star Trek star Anton Yelchin’s parents have settled their wrongful death lawsuit with the Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles.

The 27-year-old actor was killed in a freak car accident in June 2016, when he was pinned between a brick pillar and his vehicle, Jeep Grand Cherokee, after it rolled backwards down the steep driveway of his home in the San Fernando Valley, California.

Victor and Irina Yelchin have sued executives at the car company, alleging the gear selector in the actor’s Jeep Grand Cherokee was defective, reported Variety.

The settlement, which has been kept confidential, was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, according to legal documents obtained by People Magazine.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has also confirmed the settlement in a statement.

“FCA US is pleased that we’ve reached an amicable resolution in this matter. The details of the settlement are confidential. We continue to extend our deepest sympathies to the Yelchin family for their tragic loss,” a representative of the auto manufacturer said, according to People.

“Anton Yelchin was crushed and lingered alive for some time, trapped and suffocating until his death,” the lawsuit states.

The settlement money will go to the Anton Yelchin Foundation and to the filming of a documentary on Anton’s life, said Anton’s publicist Jennifer Allen.

Born to a Russian Jewish family in Leningrad, Anton is well known for his role as Pavel Chekov in Star Trek franchise. Anton played a teenage navigator in Star Trek, Star Trek Into Darkness, and in the posthumously released Star Trek Beyond. Anton also played major roles in movies like Terminator Salvation and Fright Night.

Anton’s parents in 2016 announced in an emotional news conference that they were suing Fiat Chrysler for wrongful death and product liability, during which they said Anton was their only son and “a remarkable human being.” The automaker in response claimed that Anton’s “misuse” of the car led to his death, according to People.

(Inputs from PTI)

