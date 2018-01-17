Falcon aka Anthony Mackie teases Avengers Infinity War scene featuring 40 superheroes

Avengers: Infinity War is set to hit the screens in April 2018. Avengers: Infinity War is set to hit the screens in April 2018.

Actor Anthony Mackie has teased a scene from Avengers: Infinity War which will feature around 40 superheroes fighting alongside each other. At the Ace Comic-Con, Mackie, who plays the role of superhero Falcon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, talked about his experience of shooting the film.

“There was one day we were on set and were doing this scene that’s in the trailer where we’re all running to battle, you know, all of us are on set and it’s like forty superheroes,” said Mackie, who was accompanied by Chris Evans and Sebastian Stan at the event, reported Empire magazine.

“I look to my right and I see Tom Holland and Dave Bautista. I see them in the corner and Tom is literally the size of Dave’s leg, I don’t know what they’re talking about but Bautista jumps up and does a kick-punch move and I was like ‘Yo, you’re about to kill him!'” he added.

Avengers: Infinity War will star Robert Downey Jr, Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olson, Chadwick Boseman, Stan, Don Cheadle, Chris Pratt, Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Pom Klementieff, Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, Sean Gunn, Holland and Paul Rudd.

The superheroes will battle it out against Thanos, who hopes to possess all of the universe’s Infinity Stones in order to become all-powerful. Director duo Anthony and Joe Russo, who helmed Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War, are directing Infinity War as well as the fourth untitled Avengers film.

