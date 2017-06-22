Anthony Hopkins says Transformers: The Last Knight is his biggest film

Anthony Hopkins is a veteran actor who was recently seen in HBO’s Westworld. He has received the Academy Award for the Best Actor for The Silence of the Lambs. Anthony Hopkins is a veteran actor who was recently seen in HBO’s Westworld. He has received the Academy Award for the Best Actor for The Silence of the Lambs.

Veteran actor Anthony Hopkins says Transformers: The Last Knight is one of the biggest movies he has ever made. The 79-year-old has joined the franchise as Edmund Burton, who devoted his life to the study of ancestries of humans and Transformers. Asked how does the film compare in scale to his recent projects, he said, “This is a big, big film.” Transformers: The Last Knight is the fifth installment in the Transformers series which is based on the toy line of the same name. This is the first film in the series Hopkins has been a part of.

“It’s huge. We were at Stonehenge, Blenheim Palace… We were at Downing Street – that’s never been done before. But he can get in there. Down the Mall, outside of Buckingham Palace, racing in a car with a stunt driver… Yes, I think it’s one of the biggest I’ve ever done. It’s a big, big movie,” Hopkins said in a statement. Transformers: The Last Knight is directed by well-known director Michael Bay.

Hopkins is known for films like The Mask of Zorro, Thor franchise, and The Silence of the Lambs for which he won the Academy Award for Best Actor. He has recently worked in the lavish HBO science fiction TV series Westworld where he had the lead role. Releasing in India on June 30, Transformers: The Last Knight is a Paramount Pictures presentation and is exclusively distributed in India by Viacom18 Motion Pictures. Mark Wahlberg and Stanley Tucci reprise their roles while Josh Duhamel and John Turturro return after the first three films.

