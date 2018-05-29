Ant-Man and the Wasp teaser: Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly team up against Ghost

Ant-Man and the Wasp will release on July 6. Ant-Man and the Wasp will release on July 6.

Good-old standalone one-superhero movies are becoming increasingly rare. The current ‘standalone’ movies are a part of huge cinematic universes and feature appearances of other superheroes. Ant-Man and the Wasp, MCU’s next, just released a teaser and the focus is once again on superhero team-ups – this time of Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man and Evangeline Lilly’s Wasp.

The film is certainly set before the apocalyptic events of Avengers Infinity War as it does not feature a world bereft of half of its population, or Scott Lang and others would not be making jokes. Anyway, the teaser begins with Scott making plans to defeat the Ghost, a woman who has stolen Hank Pym’s technology. Evidently, the plan is messy.

“If you want to do something right, you make a list,” says the former petty thief. “One, we have to team-up. Two, we have to fight ghosts. Three, we’re gonna track down the ghost. That seems like it should be part of 2. 2A.”

He continues, “Also, we have to save the world. That’s major, we can’t forget that.” The rest of the teaser is dispersed with old footage. We still have not seen Michelle Pfeiffer’s older Wasp. She will likely appear directly in the film as a revelation. Michael Douglas, Michael Peña, Walton Goggins, Bobby Cannavale, Judy Greer, Tip “T.I.” Harris, Laurence Fishburne also star in this film.

The official synopsis of the film reads, “From the Marvel Cinematic Universe comes “Ant Man and the Wasp,” a new chapter featuring heroes with the astonishing ability to shrink. In the aftermath of “Captain America: Civil War,” Scott Lang grapples with the consequences of his choices as both a Super Hero and a father. As he struggles to rebalance his home life with his responsibilities as Ant-Man, he’s confronted by Hope van Dyne and Dr. Hank Pym with an urgent new mission. Scott must once again put on the suit and learn to fight alongside the Wasp as the team works together to uncover secrets from the past.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp releases on July 6.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd