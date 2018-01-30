Ant-Man and the Wasp trailer: Paul Rudd gets the perfect partner in Evangeline Lilly, watch video

Ant-Man and the Wasp is a sequel to 2015 Marvel film Ant-Man. Ant-Man and the Wasp is a sequel to 2015 Marvel film Ant-Man.

The trailer of Marvel’s latest superhero flick Ant-Man and the Wasp just dropped. And this time, Scott Lang aka Ant-Man played by Paul Rudd has a new partner, Hope van Dyne aka Wasp played by Evangeline Lilly. The sequel to the 2015 film, Ant-Man, this one might not boast of an entire gang of superheroes like MCU’s upcoming Avengers: Infinity War or even the Black Panther, but the first trailer of the film surely tells us why Lang and van Dyne don’t really need anyone else.

The trailer picks up from the last time Ant-Man made an appearance in a Marvel film, Captain America: Civil War (2016). Amid flashes of the big fight that took place at the Leipzig/Halle Airport, Lang questions van Dyne, if he had called her to join him on Team Cap side, would she have come, and she replies – “You never know!” Indeed a perfect set-up for the return of Evangeline into the franchise and join hands with our shrinking superhero.

The trailer follows it up with a lot of action as Ant-Man and Wasp join forces against the villain. We also see Michael Douglas who plays Hank Pym, the brains behind the shrinking technology. Then there’s Michael Peña as Ant-Man’s former cellmate Luis and his crew member too. We also have glimpses of Hope’s mother Janet van Dyne and the first Wasp played by Oscar-nominated actor Michelle Pfeiffer.

Ant-Man and the Wasp is set in events post Captain America: Civil War as Lang is trying to be a superhero while also balancing his responsibilities towards his daughter. That’s when van Dyne and Hank Pym offer him a mission that’ll bring back the secrets from his past. He now needs to team up with van Dyne who is ready to don the role of the new Wasp.

Watch | Ant-Man and the Wasp Trailer

After glimpses of Evangeline Lilly’s Hope van Dyne in the prequel, Ant-Man and the Wasp will establish her part full throttle. She is ready to step into the shoes of her mother. This also establishes her part considering she is reportedly also making an appearance in Avengers: Infinity War.

Marvel has been teasing its fans with several on-location photos and behind-the-scenes snaps for months now. The first trailer is only making things brighter for this studio, which has a fabulous 2018 ahead.

Ant-Man and the Wasp will release on July 6.

