Ant-Man and the Wasp new teaser: Scott Lang boasts about being an Avenger

Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lily starrer Ant-Man and the Wasp releases on July 6, 2018. Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lily starrer Ant-Man and the Wasp releases on July 6, 2018.

Marvel has released a new Ant-Man and the Wasp TV spot and we got a bit of new footage. The MCU film continues the story of the former petty thief and now-superhero Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lily), who will be seen as Wasp in the sequel. The two tiny superheroes are supposed to go in search of Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) who is lost in the Quantum Realm. Hank Pym and Dyne were the original Ant-Man and the Wasp.

The party-pooper is Ghost, played by Hannah John-Kamen. In the comics, Ghost is a male and mostly an Iron Man villain. The powers, however, of both versions seem similar – intangibility and invisibility – even if the origin of those powers is different. In the film, Ghost steals Pym’s technology to gain those powers.

It would be interesting to see if Ant-Man and the Wasp play well. In the comics, theirs is an interesting pair. In the prequel too, the two actors showed decent chemistry, which would be put to test now that they are working together. In the teaser, Scott mentions that he is an Avenger now. Hope is not impressed and says it is she who leads their missions, and refuses to play by rules.

For those who do not know it yet, Ant-Man and the Wasp will not show the aftermath of the events that occurred at the end of Avengers: Infinity War. As one can gauge from the trailers and teasers, the film seems to show a happier time, and it does not look like the world lost half of its people. Perhaps a post-credit scene will tie in with Infinity War’s tragic ending.

Ant-Man and the Wasp releases on July 6, 2018.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App