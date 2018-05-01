Ant-Man and the Wasp new trailer: A new supervillain is in town

Ant-Man and the Wasp, starring Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Pena, Michelle Pfeiffer, Laurence Fishburne and Michael Douglas among others, will hit the screens on July 6, 2018. Ant-Man and the Wasp, starring Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Pena, Michelle Pfeiffer, Laurence Fishburne and Michael Douglas among others, will hit the screens on July 6, 2018.

A new trailer of Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp recently hit the internet. And things look better, brighter and more intense than ever. An upgrade, if you will, which is all what sequels are about.

Paul Rudd is back as the Ant-Man and joining him this time is Evangeline Lilly as the Wasp. Also, Ant-Man’s friends are back as well. Yes, we are talking about Michael Pena (Luis) and the gang. The trailer also reveals some bits of Hank Pym’s past as well. Apparently, Pym had opened up the quantum realm, and as Luis puts it, “You opened up the quantum realm, and that’s when this crazy, creepy ghost, who walks through walls, stole your tech. And now she wants to take over the world, or whatever.”

More of this ‘ghost’ will be revealed in the coming days hopefully. But for now, there are two superheroes and one supervillain. An uneven fight, some would say. And to top it all, the good side even has The Matrix’s Morpheus. Yes, Lawrence Fishburne will grace the happening world of Marvel Cinematic Universe very soon.

The new trailer contains the trademark wisecracks of characters, cool shots of tiny Wasp and the Ant-Man and that good old action the fans love. Basically, this is going to be one rollicking ride for sure. Ant-Man and the Wasp will hit the screens on July 6, 2018.

