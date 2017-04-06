Anne Hathaway back in Colossal independent comedy

Anne Hathaway stars as Gloria, whose life is spiralling out of control after her drinking gets too much for her boyfriend. Anne Hathaway stars as Gloria, whose life is spiralling out of control after her drinking gets too much for her boyfriend.

Anne Hathaway has ventured back into independent cinema to star in one of the quirkiest films of the year, Colossal, which she refuses to categorise.

“I think it’s all genres and none”, she said, in a viewpoint similar to how she sees her role in the movie.

“The thing I loved about Gloria was she’s just a mess, she’s human, she’s lost, and smart, and sweet, and compassionate and foolish, and just really, really alive and figuring it out”, Anne Hathaway said.

In Colossal, Anne Hathaway stars as Gloria, whose life is spiralling out of control after her drinking gets too much for her boyfriend, played by Dan Stevens, and she finds herself having to return to her hometown from New York.

There, she reconnects with an old friend of hers, Oscar, played by Sudeikis. However, when a monster begins a rampage through Seoul, Gloria begins to believe that the monster’s life is connected to hers.

The film is directed by Spanish writer, director and actor Nacho Vigalondo and has been a film festival favorite, showing at Toronto, Sundance and San Sebastian.

Colossal is on limited release in the United States from April 7.

Anne Hathaway made her debut in Garry Marshall’s film The Princess Diaries in 2001. She had also done the biographical portrait of determined and courageous English novelist Jane Austen in the film, Becoming Jane that was based on her unfulfilled romantic life with a young, middle class Irishman, Tom Lefroy.

Later she also went on to star as Catwoman in Christopher Nolan’s film, The Dark Knight Return.

In 2013, she won the Academy Award for Best Supporting role and the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture, for her part in the musical Les Miserable.

