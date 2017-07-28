Annabelle: Creation to release in India on August 18

Annebelle: Creation is directed by David F. Sandberg Annebelle: Creation is directed by David F. Sandberg

Director David F. Sandberg’s film Annabelle: Creation will be releasing in India on August 18. Warner Bros Pictures will be releasing the film pan India in four languages — English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, a statement said. Annabelle: Creation is the fourth film in “The Conjuring” film series and is the follow up and prequel of the 2014 spinoff film Annabelle .

Talking about his expectation from the audiences with the prequel, Sandberg said, “The best part of being in a theatre with an audience watching the film is the series of three emotions they express: anticipation, when they’re whispering, ‘Is this thing coming?’ or ‘No, don’t go in that room!’; when they get scared and jump and scream; and, finally, when they laugh with relief at each other for jumping and screaming. Then that’s what I am hoping for.”

The film stars Stephanie Sigman, Talitha Bateman, Lulu Wilson and Philippa Coulthard, amongst others. The first Conjuring film introduced a doll which was possessed by a demon. Annabelle recounted the events before Annabelle appeared in Ed and Lorraine Warren’s possession, who are the primary protagonists of the Conjuring film series.

Annabelle: Creation goes back further. It traces the origins of the demonic doll – how the doll came to be possessed in the first place. It is set in the house of a dollmaker who shelter a dozen of orphan girls. One of the dolls created by the dollmaker is named Annabelle.

The director of this upcoming horror film, David F. Sandberg debuted with Lights Out, an acclaimed horror film so clearly Annabelle: Creation is in good hands.

