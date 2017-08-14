Annabelle Creation director David F. Sandberg admits to having nightmares

Before Annabelle: Creation, David F. Sandberg directed Lights Out. Before Annabelle: Creation, David F. Sandberg directed Lights Out.

Director David F. Sandberg, known for making horror movies, says he usually sleeps like a baby but sometimes he gets nightmares. Sandberg is coming out with his next horror film Annabelle: Creation, releasing in India on Friday. “(I sleep) like a baby – but sometimes I do have nightmares. There’s a scene in this movie (Annabelle: Creation) that came from a dream I had. I woke up and immediately wrote it down so I wouldn’t forget it. And then I sent it to Gary Dauberman, our screenwriter, and asked like if we could put it in the movie,” Sandberg said in a statement.

Annabelle: Creation is the fourth film in The Conjuring film series. It is a follow up of 2014 film Annabelle — based on a possessed doll. Warner Bros Pictures is releasing the film pan India in four languages English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Sandberg says “looking at the Annabelle doll, I think they’re (dolls) scary because they’re little versions of us. They look like us and you kind of expect them to walk around and start doing things.”

What were the most challenging aspects of making this film? “One challenge came with the fact that we had this rule about never seeing Annabelle walking around. So, we threw a sheet over her and then you see the sheet move. That’s allowed in this universe. We also had a lot of fun dreaming up different ways of depicting Annabelle as the vessel of evil,” he said.

The film stars Stephanie Sigman, Talitha Bateman, Lulu Wilson and Philippa Coulthard, amongst others.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App