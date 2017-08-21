Annabelle Creation box office: The Conjuring spin-off collects Rs 16.25 cr on opening weekend, beats Bareilly Ki Barfi

Annabelle Creation has beaten Bareilly Ki Barfi at the box office. Annabelle Creation has beaten Bareilly Ki Barfi at the box office.

David F Sandberg directorial Annabelle: Creation has done a rollicking business in India. This is surprising as the horror films have a niche audience and not everybody goes to theatres to get scared. Many horror fans also like to watch scary movies in the comfort of their homes. The Conjuring tag and good reviews may have been the deciding factor for Indian viewers. As per Boxofficecollection.in, Annabelle: Creation accumulated Rs 4.50 crores on its opening day. It had clashed with Bareilly Ki Barfi and even beaten it. The Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao starrer raked in Rs 2.42 crore on day one. While the opening weekend total of Annabelle: Creation stands at Rs 16.25 crore, Bareilly Ki Barfi lags at Rs 11.30 crore.

Annabelle: Creation is the fourth iteration in The Conjuring series and a prequel to 2014’s Annabelle. It tells the origin of the eponymous demonic doll and also how it came to be possessed by an evil entity. If both the films are compared, Bareilly Ki Barfi is a family entertainer which does not have a specific audience and is targeted at every age group, from kids to elderly. But it seems Annabelle: Creation has beaten Bareilly Ki Barfi at its own game despite having a small audience of horror fans.

Due to word-of-mouth publicity, Annabelle: Creation saw an upswing in its collection and got Rs 5.50 crore on Saturday and Rs 6.25 crore on Sunday. This is really impressive and proves that there is something about dolls that when you look at them closely for a while, they stop being cute and begin to look hideous instead.

