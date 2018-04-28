Annabelle 3 to release in July 2019

Annabelle 3 to hit the screens in July 2019. Annabelle 3 to hit the screens in July 2019.

The raggedy doll will be back to haunt people as the third part of Annabelle movie is in the works. New Line is expanding the profitable Conjuring universe with a third Annabelle movie that will open on July 3, 2019, reports variety.com.

Gary Dauberman, who has written the scripts for two demon doll movies, will make his directorial debut on the untitled Annabelle project. He is also writing its script.

James Wan’s Atomic Monster and the Peter Safran Company will produce the project. The four movies in the Conjuring universe — which includes the two Annabelle titles — have generated more than $1.1 billlion worldwide. The fifth Conjuring universe film The Nun will open on September 7.

Dauberman also wrote the script for The Nun with Wan and is one of the three writers with screenplay credits on horror blockbuster It and next year’s sequel It: Chapter 2.

The porcelain doll was a key component of The Conjuring, inspired by a story told by paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. The Warrens were portrayed by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga.

The first Annabelle film which was a prequel to Conjuring grossed as huge as $257 million at the worldwide box office. The second installment in the franchise, Annabelle: Creation which went on to explore the making of the possessed doll collected ($307 million worldwide on a budget of mere $15 million.

Other than Annabelle 3, there are other two Conjuring films titled Conjuring 3 and The Crooked Man underway at present. Conjuring 3 is expected to hit the screens in the year 2019.

