Anna Faris helps Chris Pratt with dramatic scenes

American actor Chris Pratt says he often struggle with dramatic sequences and turns to his wife and actress Anna Faris to help him with it. “We do a lot (exchange notes). She (Faris) is somebody I really trust in terms of just having a point of view about a scene. I talk to her and not just about comedy in fact probably more so about the drama,” Pratt said.

The Disney’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 star added: “I talk to her about the dramatic stuff. Comedy stuff comes pretty naturally to me and I don’t find myself struggling with something to make funny. But I struggle with how to make something dramatic and she is one of the first people that I go to. She has got really good points.” Pratt met Faris while working in Take Me Home Tonight in 2007, and got married two years later. They have a four-year-old son Jack.

In an exchange with Ellen DeGeneres on The Ellen Show, Chris Pratt confessed that “We’re strangely competitive with each other when it comes to entertaining him and getting into the voices and the characters,” explains the funny actor. “I’ll read the left page and she’ll read the right page.”

It would be fair to say that Chris Pratt and Anna Faris can be considered one of the most adorable hollywood couple in this date. Chris Pratt’s movie Guardians of the Galaxy 2 recently released in theaters and received positive reviews.

