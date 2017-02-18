Angelina Jolie’s first official appearance after filing for divorce to promote First They Killed My Father

Angelina Jolie made her first official appearance after filing for divorce to promote her upcoming film, First They Killed My Father Angelina Jolie made her first official appearance after filing for divorce to promote her upcoming film, First They Killed My Father

Actress Angelina Jolie has stepped out to promote her new film First They Killed My Father, making her first public appearance since her highly-publicised split from Brad Pitt last year.

The film will be presented in the ancient Angkor Wat temple complex in Cambodia, reported People magazine. It is a project close to Jolie’s heart, as the actress adopted her first child, son Maddox, now 15, from a Cambodian orphanage in 2002. During the event, Jolie said she thinks of Cambodia ‘like a second home’, adding, Maddox is happy to be back in his country.

First They Killed My Father is based on the autobiography of the same name by Cambodian human-rights activist Loung Ung. The memoir tells the true story of the devastation inflicted on Cambodia by the Khmer Rouge communist party in the 1970s. Coincidentally, this also happens to be the book that gave Angelina an idea about what was happening in the world.

“I read Loung’s book many years ago. It helped to open my eyes to what was going on the world,” 41-year-old Jolie said and added, “I wanted to tell the story to through the eyes of the child’s point of view, the love of a family, to show the beauty of the country and understand what Maddox’s parents may have gone through.”

The movie directed and co written by Angelina Jolie will be released globally via Netflix later this year.