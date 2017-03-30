Angelina Jolie was drug-tested for Tomb Raider

Angelina Jolie passed the drug tests and finally landed the role, which helped her obtain A-list status in the film industry. Angelina Jolie passed the drug tests and finally landed the role, which helped her obtain A-list status in the film industry.

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie had to take drug tests during the filming of the first Tomb Raider movie, according to a new book. According to an excerpt from movie mogul Sherry Lansing’s biography, published in The Hollywood Reporter, the 24-year-old Lara Croft: Tomb Raider star had to agree to test and mental well-being checks throughout filming, because studio executives were concerned about her rumoured drug use and her relationship with Billy Bob Thornton.

According to director Simon West, Jolie had a pretty “dark reputation” at that time, which included rumours that she dabbled in drugs. “She definitely had some baggage and something of a dark reputation,” said West. “Funnily enough, that was one of my selling points: This troubled and dangerous aspect in her reputation actually helped the character,” he added.

West later decided to meet up with Jolie on Original Sin filming set in Mexico. The director recalled that at that moment, Jolie said, “Look, I want to do it, but I know what my reputation is, and I’ll do anything you want to prove that I’m worthy. I’ll be reliable, and I’ll turn up, and I’ll work hard.” She went on saying, “I don’t care if the studio wants to drug test me every day.”

Later, Jolie was obliged to undergo drug tests which involved urine tests and blood tests. She passed the tests and finally landed the role, which helped her obtain A-list status in the film industry.

Jolie-starring Tomb Raider movies, which were released in 2001 and 2003 respectively, grossed USD 432 million worldwide. The upcoming Tomb Raider reboot, which stars Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft, will be released on March 16, 2018.

