Angelina Jolie turns her LA mansion into a fun house for her six children

Angelina Jolie had purchased the mansion in April and had reportedly paid $ 25 million. Angelina Jolie had purchased the mansion in April and had reportedly paid $ 25 million.

Hollywood actress and filmmaker Angelina Jolie has added 100 feet slide to her mansion in LA to ensure her children could enjoy the outdoors in summer.The slide runs all the way up the lawn, promising for a fast ride into the rectangular pool, reports dailymail.co.uk. Angelina Jolie had purchased the mansion in April. The property reportedly has six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, along with a swimming pool, large gardens and a tea house. It also features a stunning library and an old farmhouse kitchen.

The Maleficent actor had paid nearly $25 million for it. The luxurious mansion was once owned by legendary filmmaker Cecil B. DeMille. As per sources, Angelina Jolie bought the house to make it easier for her six children to see Pitt, who lives just under two miles away. “Brad and Angelina both agree that living close to each other would make the transition easier for the kids,” a source said.

The 42-year-old Oscar-winning actor appears to have primary custody of the six children with actor Brad Pitt. The couple went public with their split back in 2016. Earlier, when Brad Pitt was busy promoting his new film, War Machine, Angelina Jolie celebrated her daughter Shiloh’s birthday with a memorable trip to the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim. Social media users spotted the group enjoying rides like Alice in Wonderland, Roger Rabbit’s Cartoon Spin and Tarzan’s Tree House.

On the work front, Angelina Jolie might join Universal’s monster franchise with the Bride of Frankenstein, which has actors like Tom Cruise, Russell Crowe, Johnny Depp and Javier Bardem already on board. Universal Studios wants Jolie to star in the film, which will be directed by Beauty and the Beast helmer Bill Condon. However, the negotiations with Jolie haven’t begun yet, despite Bride of Frankenstein being the only Dark Universe film after The Mummy which already has a release date.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd