Angelina Jolie to make her acting comeback with Maleficent 2?

Angelina Jolie will be working on Maleficent sequel. Angelina Jolie will be working on Maleficent sequel.

Actor Angelina Jolie is all set to return to work after taking a year off for her children in the wake of her split from Brad Pitt. The 42-year-old star filed for divorce from Pitt on September 19 last year, citing irreconcilable differences with the Moneyball actor. The official statement from Jolie read the reason for her decision was the health of the family.

Speaking to Hollywood Reporter at the Telluride film festival, where her latest directorial, First They Killed My Father was screened, she said, “Right now I don’t have anything to direct that I feel passionate about like this, so I’ll do some acting. “I’ve taken over a year off now, because of my family situation, to take care of my kids. When they can have — when I feel it’s time for me to go back to work, I’ll be able to go back to work. I’ve been needed at home. I hope (to work again) in the months to come.”

Recently, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s biographer Ian Halperin had claimed that the two are consciously recoupling after intense rehab and spiritual counselling. Apparently seven weeks ago, the actors were spotted outside a modest three-bedroom house in Beverly Hills. The pair stood face-to-face for the first time in 10 months after the split.

When asked what she would be working on, she said,”Maleficent (sequel), we’re working on, most likely. And I look forward to having some fun with that. Cleopatra, there is a script. There’s a lot of different things floating around. But I haven’t committed.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App