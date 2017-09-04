Angelina Jolie on her split with Brad Pitt: I don’t enjoy being single

Angelina Jolie says she didn’t want to break up with Brad Pitt. Angelina Jolie says she didn’t want to break up with Brad Pitt.

Right after their biographer Ian Halperin said that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are ‘consciously recoupling’, Angelina has said in an in interview that she does not like being single and never wanted to split from her estranged husband, Brad Pitt. The 41-year-old actor said it has been a tough year to wade through emotionally and she is trying to put up a brave front to get by, reported Metro newspaper.

“Sometimes it appears I’m pulling it all together but really I’m just trying to get through my days. Emotionally, it’s been a very difficult year. “I don’t enjoy being single. It’s not something I wanted. There’s nothing nice about it. It’s just hard,” Jolie said.

The actor filed for divorce on September 19 last year citing irreconcilable differences with the Moneyball actor. The official statement from Jolie read that the reason for her decision was health of the family. On September 30, news broke that the former couple had reached a temporary arrangement that extends to October 20 and will allow Pitt to see their six children Maddox (15), Pax (12), Zahara (11), Shiloh (10), and twins Knox and Vivienne (8).

Only yesterday, news came that Angelina and Brad are going to give their relationship one more chance, as told by their biographer Ian Halperin. Seven weeks ago, the two actors were spotted outside a modest three-bedroom house in Beverly Hills. The pair stood face-to-face for the first time in 10 months.

“Brad took the first step forward. Then they collapsed into each other’s arms,” said Halperin, reports dailymail.co.uk. The stars went inside the home of a friend for an emotional conversation. “There were a lot of tears,” Halperin said.

