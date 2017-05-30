Angelina Jolie’s mother influenced her own parenting

Angelina Jolie strives to be an example for her six children just as her mothe Marcheline Bertrand. Angelina Jolie strives to be an example for her six children just as her mothe Marcheline Bertrand.

Angelina Jolie’s late mother, French-American actress Marcheline Bertrand, is a huge influence on her when it comes to bringing up her own kids. In an interview with Elle France, Jolie, 41, said she strives to be an example for her six children just as Bertrand had done before she died from cancer in January 2007 at age 56.

“She would have thrived as a grandmother, I know how much she would have contributed to their lives and I am sad they will miss out on that. “I would give anything for her to be with me at this time. I’ve needed her. I talk to her often in my mind and try to think what she might say and how she might guide me,” Jolie said.

Bertrand raised the Hollywood star and brother Haven by herself after divorcing their father, Oscar-winning actor Jon Voight, when Jolie was a toddler. “It is the greatest gift and responsibility,” Jolie said about being a mother of six – Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10, and eight-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. “It means doing everything that you can to live by your values and try to be an example to your children,” she added.

Jolie has previously opened up about how she keeps her mother’s memory alive, including her decision to be the face of new perfume from Guerlain, her mother’s favourite perfume house. “It spoke to her, as it does to me, of beauty, history, and quality; one of the oldest perfume houses in the world, from France, a country I love and feel connected to,” Jolie explained to Marie Claire in April about her first international beauty campaign in a decade.

