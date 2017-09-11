Angelina Jolie: I never thought I could make a movie

Angelina Jolie’s latest directorial is First They Killed My Father. Angelina Jolie’s latest directorial is First They Killed My Father.

Actor Angelina Jolie, who made her feature directorial debut with In the Land of Blood and Honey in 2011, says she never imagined she could ever director write a film. The film, featuring Bosnian actors Zana Marjanovic and Goran Kostic and Croatian actor-director Rade Serbedzija, depicted a love story set against the background of the Bosnian War. The 42-year-old star says though direction was never in her plans, she always wanted to work with artistes from other parts of the world, reported Deadline.

“I never thought I could make a movie or write one, it was never part of my plan. For me it wasn’t just about becoming a director. I believe our world is stronger for diversity and I love to learn about cultures. It’s the greatest way to deeply learn and know each other. “In my humanitarian work, I’m passionate about that. They’re my heroes, the people I’m involved with. They’ve taught me to be a better person, a better mother, what to live by, what to value.”

If I can do films that bring their stories to life, I think those are important stories,” added Jolie at the ongoing Toronto International Film Festival. Jolie has brought her fourth feature directorial effort, First They Killed My Father, a foreign language film set in Cambodia that first bowed in Telluride, to TIFF.

First They Killed My Father traces the personal story of Loung Ung, a Cambodian-American woman, who was a little girl during the regime of Pol Pot and lived to tell the tale. Pol Pot, for those who do not know, is put in the category of Adolf Hitler and Joseph Stalin as the worst dictators of the 20th century.

