Angelina Jolie eats tarantulas on TV with children. We dare you to watch this video

Angelina Jolie cooked and ate tarantula spiders with her children on live television. The 41-year-old Hollywood star showed off her culinary skills while promoting new movie “First They Killed My Father” in Cambodia, in an interview with BBC World News.

“See the hard part where you have the teeth? Take the fangs out. “I think it’s always been a part of the diet (in Cambodia), the bugs, but then I think there is a truth to the survival during the war of course when people were being starved they were able to survive on things like this and they did,” said Jolie.

The “Maleficent” actress demonstrated how to cook and enjoy the fare to her children Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10, and eight-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. She added she had first tried insects and arachnids when she adopted Maddox from Cambodia as a baby in the year 2002.

Angelina Jolie said on Tuesday she hoped her family would be stronger after her divorce from Brad Pitt, but that the actress still thinks of him as a wonderful father.

“We are focusing on the health of our family, and so we will be, we will be stronger when we come out of this because that’s what we’re determined to do as a family,” Jolie told ABC Television’s “Good Morning America” in an interview.