Angelina Jolie directorial First They Killed My Father tells a story of oppression and hope

First They Killed My Father is Angelina Jolie’s fifth directorial project. First They Killed My Father is Angelina Jolie’s fifth directorial project.

Angelina Jolie, who is known more as an actor, is going to try her hand at directing a film for the fifth time. Her latest project is titled First They Killed My Father and is based on an evocative memoir of the same name written by Loung Ung. Ung is also involved in writing the screenplay for the film along with Jolie herself.

First They Killed My Father traces the personal story of Loung Ung, a Cambodian-American woman, who was a little girl during the regime of Pol Pot and lived to tell the tale. Pol Pot, for those who do not know, is put in the category of Adolf Hitler and Joseph Stalin as the worst dictators of the 20th century. He was a Communist ruler of Cambodia and sent most of the urban population to rural areas and forced them into labor. Those who refused were killed. Pol Pot is notorious for killing – directly and indirectly – about one-fourth of Cambodia’s population.

The film and the memoir, however, is a very personal account of a plucky survivor whose idyllic life in 1975, complete with a happy family, was thrown into a tornado of violence. Things got even worse for Loung Ung before they got better, as they say. She lost her family after losing her home and had to train as a child soldier before Vietnamese invaded Cambodia and the siblings were united.

Although, her previous directorial projects have had average reviews, this time it seems she is doing what is closest to her heart: tell the story of those who were oppressed.

The film will begin streaming on September 15 and we cannot wait.

