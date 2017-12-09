Angelina Jolie confesses she became an actor to help her mother

Angelina Jolie said that when she entered the industry, she was too inexperienced in life to deal with the scrutiny she faced. Angelina Jolie said that when she entered the industry, she was too inexperienced in life to deal with the scrutiny she faced.

Hollywood heavyweight Angelina Jolie has confessed that she turned to acting to help her late mother pay bills.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 42-year-old actor shared that she fell into acting and despite tasting success in her career she has never truly felt at home in front of the camera.

Jolie said, “There’s a lot that’s not in my nature to be an actor. I’m very happy that I was able to be one – I’m very lucky and very fortunate – but I realised how much it was for my mother when she passed away, because I felt very differently about it as soon as she was gone.”

Adding, “I think, when I started acting, it was a good means to an end. It was a job, and I wanted to help my mom with bills. It was a creative job, something where you get to explore different times in history, different people, different sides of yourself, learn different skills, so it’s a wonderful job to have as you grow and as you learn as a person. But you also are not those people.”

The Maleficent actor also shared that there were times when she has struggled to cope with the pressures of fame during her time in Hollywood.

She also noted that when she entered the industry, she was too inexperienced in life to deal with the scrutiny she faced.

“You’re young and you don’t know exactly who you are, yet you also get a microphone in front of your face, and you’re 17, 18, and people are asking you your opinions, and you haven’t formed them yet,” noted Jolie.

The actor also recalled the moment when in the late 90s, Angelina even briefly turned away from the movie business, as she attended New York University.

