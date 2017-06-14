Angelina Jolie-Brad Pitt’s children are being called unruly by their neighbours

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s children called unruly by her neighbours. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s children called unruly by her neighbours.

Actor Angelina Jolie and her six children have moved into a new house in Los Feliz here. However, their new neighbours are not happy with their arrival and think that it’s a nightmare, say sources. According to sources, Jolie’s house move is “causing chaos” in her new neighbourhood and nearby residents are questioning her suitability for the exclusive private estate, reports radaronline.com. The actor bought the mansion for $25 million. Moving trucks and dozens of workmen were spotted at the property last week.

“There are tons of cars parked around her property every day blocking the roads. Neighbours are worried there will be security constantly going in and out and surrounding the house,” one source said. Her and Brad’s (Pitt) children (Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox) are also known for being quite unruly and they don’t have formal schooling.

“Which means they will probably be at home and running around in the garden every day. There are other celebrities living in the enclave, but there is so much attention on Angelina it’s bound to cause problems,” the source added. In a recent news, it was also revealed that both Brad and Angelina are taking time off acting to spend time with their children and focus on being better parents. With Brad living in Los Feliz, it will be easier for the children to see their father even more. Brad and Angelina parted ways in October 2016. The two, over the next few months, were involved in a bitter legal battle for the custody of their six children.

