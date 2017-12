When Angelina Jolie considered of doing a film with Brad Pitt to improve communication

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt parted ways in September 2016. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt parted ways in September 2016.

Hollywood actor Angelina Jolie, who separated from her estranged husband Brad Pitt in September 2016, has admitted that she thought of working with him on By The Sea so that they can improve their communication as a couple.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the actor admitted she thought it could have had a positive impact on their relationship by working together on a big project.

While speaking at the Hollywood Reporter’s podcast Awards Chatter, she said, “We had met working together and we worked together well. I wanted us to do some serious work together. I thought it would be a good way for us to communicate. In some ways it was, and in some ways we learned some things. But there was a heaviness probably during that situation that carried on and it wasn’t because of the film.”

Adding, “It was something that we were dealing. Things happen for different reasons, and things, why did I write that exact piece? Why did we feel that way when we made it? I’m not sure.”

The couple met while filming Mr. & Mrs. Smith in 2005, and Jolie candidly explained how she had a difficult time in the decade after they sparked a romance.

The Maleficent star noted, “Over the span of that decade, I did lose my mother. I did have my mastectomy, and I did then have an ovarian cancer scare and have that surgery as well, and other things of course that happened in life that you go through.”

“A piece of art can be something that’s healing or something that’s difficult. I don’t know. I’m glad we did that film because we did explore something together. Whatever it was maybe it didn’t solve certain things, but we did communicate something that needed to be communicated to each other,” he said.

Together, the former couple have kids Maddox, 16, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and nine-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

