Angela Lansbury faces criticism for her comments on sexual harassment

Renowned actor Angela Lansbury, who claimed women were partially responsible for sexual harassment, is drawing criticism for her comments.

Speaking about sexual harassment in the entertainment industry for the first time since the Weinstein scandal broke, the 92-year-old, in an interview with Radio Times had said women “have gone out of their way to make themselves attractive.”

“There are two sides to this coin,” she said, as reported Deadline. “We have to own up to the fact that women, since time immemorial, have gone out of their way to make themselves attractive. And unfortunately it has backfired on us – and this is where we are today.”

“Although it’s awful to say we can’t make ourselves look as attractive as possible without being knocked down and raped,” she said, adding “Should women be prepared for this? No, they shouldn’t have to be! There’s no excuse for that.”

The Murder, She Wrote actors words have sparked a fierce backlash on social media.

“When Angela (Lansbury) blames sexual assaults on victims being too attractive she needs a reminder 3 month old raped,” Patricia Arquette tweeted.

While April Wolfe wrote, “If you read/listen thru entire Angela Lansbury interview, you’ll hear the thoughts of a woman who’s grappling w/ her own beliefs, who ends up on the right side of the argument. If you wanna come for her, I think you’re wasting your time.”

Others pointed out the irony of the actor playing a mystery writer and amateur detective who advocated for victims in ‘Murder, She Wrote,’ the long-running CBS show.

