Andy Serkis was ‘cautious’ of being too human in Planet of the Apes

Andy Serkis is primarily known for his motion-capture performances. Andy Serkis is primarily known for his motion-capture performances.

Hollywood actor Andy Serkis has finally admitted that he did not want to make his character in Planet of the Apes series too human-like. The 53-year-old actor, who played the role of Caesar in all the three movie of the Planet of the Apes franchise, revealed he and the filmmaker were constantly refining the script for the final film ensuring that Caesar still very much identified as an ape despite his intelligence, speech and evolution, according to Contactmusic.

While speaking to an entertainment website, Serkis said, “Linguistically, we always had to make sure it didn’t tip over the edge and become too casual. He [Caesar] had to speak faster and be more eloquent, in a more reflective and philosophical way, but Matt and I were always refining the script to ensure it didn’t sound too human-like.”

Adding, “At times on the page it just fell off the tightrope and sounded like a guy having a conversation so we had to work hard on that.” The Lord of the Rings star insisted there is no difference between portraying a character via the use of CGI to doing it in person in front of the cameras.

He noted, “Performance capture is no different to any kind of acting. It’s not a special type of acting. The performance you see in the camera on the day is what you get but translated into the physiognomy of the character.”

Continuing, “What Matt does with the performance is, say he’s shooting a scene with me and Woody Harrelson, he lives for months with my face in the edit, cutting the drama between me and Woody until seven or eight months down the line that he’ll get visual effects shots.That’s when he’ll put Caesar next to my performance and say, ‘Andy is feeling rage and vulnerability and isn’t sure what he’s going to do, but I only see rage in Caesar so let’s refine it.'”

He concluded by saying, “Every single shot become closer through a process of iteration, sometimes a 120 versions of the same shot.” Serkis is known for portraying various motion capture role, which includes Gollum in Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings trilogy.

Andy Serkis will be next seen in Rian Johnson’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi as Supreme Leader Snoke alongside Mark Hamill, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Late Carrie Fisher and Adam Driver.

The flick is slated to release on December 15.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App