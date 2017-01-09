Golden Globes 2017 pic that you didn’t see on TV: Ryan Reynolds, Andrew Garfield’s impromptu kiss

Putting an end to homophobia, actor Ryan Reynolds, who was nominated for his performance in superhero hit Deadpool at the Golden Globes 2017, shared a passionate kiss with table mate Andrew Garfield, who was also one of the nominees of the prestigious award show.
Seated side-by-side, the two actors turned inwards before grasping each other by the neck and locking lips, reported Variety. They kissed for only a few moments, but Reynolds’ wife Blake Lively broke out into laughter along with others looking on.
Both the actors have portrayed Marvel superheroes in their acting tenures. Garfield starred as the titular Spider-Man in 2012 and 2014, while Reynold’s Deadpool brought in USD 760.3 million for the studio.
It seems the two actors had their precious moment right when Ryan Gosling stepped on the platform to receive his award:
Looks like one Ryan stole another Ryan’s thunder with Garfield. Nevertheless it was one memorable Marvel-lous moment to remember.
