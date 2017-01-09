Golden Globes 2017 pic that you didn’t see on TV: Ryan Reynolds, Andrew Garfield’s impromptu kiss

Deadpool Ryan Reynolds shared a passionate kiss with Spider-Man Andrew Garfield at Golden Globes 2017. Deadpool Ryan Reynolds shared a passionate kiss with Spider-Man Andrew Garfield at Golden Globes 2017.

Putting an end to homophobia, actor Ryan Reynolds, who was nominated for his performance in superhero hit Deadpool at the Golden Globes 2017, shared a passionate kiss with table mate Andrew Garfield, who was also one of the nominees of the prestigious award show.

Seated side-by-side, the two actors turned inwards before grasping each other by the neck and locking lips, reported Variety. They kissed for only a few moments, but Reynolds’ wife Blake Lively broke out into laughter along with others looking on.

Both the actors have portrayed Marvel superheroes in their acting tenures. Garfield starred as the titular Spider-Man in 2012 and 2014, while Reynold’s Deadpool brought in USD 760.3 million for the studio.

Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield kissing when Ryan Gosling won his award #GoldenGlobes 😂 pic.twitter.com/M1GhyZLG9w — Music News & Facts (@musicnews_facts) January 9, 2017

It seems the two actors had their precious moment right when Ryan Gosling stepped on the platform to receive his award:

Best GIF from an awards show this year goes to Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield kissing as Ryan Gosling accepts Best Actor#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/WsHa1Ww6fY — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) January 9, 2017

Looks like one Ryan stole another Ryan’s thunder with Garfield. Nevertheless it was one memorable Marvel-lous moment to remember.

