Amy Schumer ties the knot with chef Chris Fischer, see photos

Amy Schumer tied the knot with beau Chris Fischer in an intimate ceremony Amy Schumer tied the knot with beau Chris Fischer in an intimate ceremony

Comedienne and actor Amy Schumer has tied the knot with chef Chris Fischer in an intimate function in California. Among the big names, Red Sparrow star Jennifer Lawrence attended Amy’s wedding.

Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer had been dating for only a few months before they decided to make things official. The two married in a beautiful ceremony with a view overlooking the sea in Malibu, California.

“It was beautiful”, Jennifer Lawrence told Entertainment Tonight about the wedding. The Red Sparrow star was also taken in by surprise by the sudden wedding but was also quite emotional about her close friend’s wedding.

“It was very sudden, but it was, I was sobbing…his vows were stunning. It’s when two people really love each other and they really mean it, it shows, and it was a beautiful ceremony and an amazing time. I couldn’t be happier for them”, Lawrence told Entertainment Tonight.

Schumer shared a few pictures from the wedding. The actor looked resplendent in white as she posed for the shutterbugs.

Here are the pictures from the ceremony:

Schumer also shared a post on Instagram where she stated that she didn’t want any gifts for the wedding, but wanted people to consider the thought of giving a donation to every town (an organisation working together for the cause of gun safety) for gun safety, as she sent love and warm wishes to those affected by gun violence.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd